Here’s a video for gospel singer Tim Godfrey‘s “Agidigba Medley,” taken from his “Already Won” album. He says,

Do you have your dancing shoes on? if you don’t, you better do that now as this medley of songs will keep you on your feet dancing all through. If you are ready for a praise party, Agidigba Medley is the song for you. Be ready to “dance like David danced”.