Anayo Finally Meets the Mystery Man in Episode 6 of Accelerate TV’s “The Olive”

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Episode 6 (It’s Getting Uglier) of Accelerate TV’s “The Olive” has premiered.

Will love be enough to keep Adaora and David? Anayo finally meets the mystery man in this week’s episode.

Written by Cheta Chukwu and Dami Elebe, the series follows the story of a man, Anayo who revisits old memories and finds a little more, a year after his beloved wife passes.

“The Olive” stars Ibrahim Suleiman, Joke Silva, Angel Unigwe, Mawuli Gavor, Emmanuel Efetobore Onichabor, Theresa Edem, Karibi Fubara, Segilola Ogidan, Bolaji Ogunmola, directed by Yemi Morafa and produced by Esse Akwawa and Chidinma Igbokweuche.

Watch the new episode below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

