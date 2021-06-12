Connect with us

"O Setigo" - That's the Sizzling New Cooking Show by Maggi

Come for the Food, Stay for the Flowers and Music | You're Invited! - 13th June 2021

A Peek into Simone Biles' Olympic Prep as she Covers Health Magazine's July/August 2021 Issue

Try MY new mattress, it is amazing - Williams Uchemba

UK-based DJ launches AFROFIT Fitness App to Promote Wellness in Nigeria

Hennessy celebrates 100 Years of Presence in Nigeria

Nicole Chikwe announces Mummy Summit Digital 2021

Malala Covers British Vogue's July Issue | Read the Exclusive Interview

Today is World Milk Day! Bord Bia has interesting campaigns around Africa

You'll Love Chef Chi's Baileys Chocolate Cake Recipe

"O Setigo" – That's the Sizzling New Cooking Show by Maggi

You know the saying, “food wey sweet, na Maggi kill am” 😊

This is why we are so delighted to let you know that Maggi will be hosting the biggest, baddest cooking show – ‘O Setigo’, in eastern Nigeria, airing on Trace Naija, ROK, AMC, ETV channel 50, Orient News, ABS, DBS and all MAGGI online platforms – Instagram, Facebook and YouTube!

So, ladies & Gents, get your forks & knives ready, it’s about to get sizzzzzlingggggg!
Catch the show on Saturdays and Sundays from the 12th of June to follow young contestants battle it out over the fire as they showcase their culinary skills, using fresh local produce.

And there’s more! Media personality Noble Igwe, Big Brother Naija Alum Alex Asogwa Amuche aka Alex Unusual, Chef Linda Chinasa Nnamani and the beautiful host, Uzo Osimkpa will be live on your screens as judges.

For 6 weeks, starting this June, you’ll get to watch your favourite dishes being prepared and root for your favourite to take home the grand prize of 1 Million Naira!

The first Runner-up goes home with N500,000 and the second Runner-up with N250,000.

To watch the show, tune in to Trace Naija, ROK, AMC, ETV channel 50, Orient News, ABS, DBS and all MAGGI online platforms – Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Happy Watching!

