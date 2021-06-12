Connect with us

Come for the Food, Stay for the Flowers and Music | You're Invited! - 13th June 2021

Here's How YOU can Dine with UFC Champ Kamaru Usman this Sunday in Lagos

#BNWeekInReview: Let's Take You Through the Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Future Face Africa Launches with its Latest Project for Emerging Female Models in Africa

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

"My Village People" premiered in Lagos with Bovi, Sophie Alakija, Rachel Oniga looking 🔥

vivo launches V21 and V21e - Smartphones with the power to “Delight Every Moment”

Wizkid will be in Abuja this weekend - Book a Table at Hustle & Bustle Nightclub

Are you a Woman in Tech? You're Invited to the AFF & W Initiative ‘Women in Tech’ Fireside Chat

Registration for the Durban FilmMart 2021 - Disrupt! The Shape of Stories to Come - is Now Open

Published

3 hours ago

 on

From its foundation assisting churches with flower arrangements to building one of the first movers into the management space, Newton & David with its presence in Lagos and Abuja is an enduring fixture in Nigerian social circles.

This weekend, it invites members of the public to an evening of Flowers & Sax. Attendees will be surrounded by exotic flowers, breathtaking flower arrangements and the rarest plants you have ever seen. Exquisite vases, containers, baskets and other accessories will also be on display.

To ensure that our senses are well catered to while our eyes are entertained by the scenery, our ears will be exposed to a stellar saxophone performance. Our mouths will also be served an array of heavenly cocktails & canapés.

The event starts at 3pm at the Newton & David Flowershop, located at Elpina Plaza, Plot 642c Akin Adesola street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Date: 13th June 2021
Time: 3PM
Address: Newton & David Flowershop, located at Elpina Plaza, Plot 642c Akin Adesola street, Victoria Island, Lagos

