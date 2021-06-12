Come for the Food, Stay for the Flowers and Music | You’re Invited! – 13th June 2021

From its foundation assisting churches with flower arrangements to building one of the first movers into the management space, Newton & David with its presence in Lagos and Abuja is an enduring fixture in Nigerian social circles.

This weekend, it invites members of the public to an evening of Flowers & Sax. Attendees will be surrounded by exotic flowers, breathtaking flower arrangements and the rarest plants you have ever seen. Exquisite vases, containers, baskets and other accessories will also be on display.

To ensure that our senses are well catered to while our eyes are entertained by the scenery, our ears will be exposed to a stellar saxophone performance. Our mouths will also be served an array of heavenly cocktails & canapés.

The event starts at 3pm at the Newton & David Flowershop, located at Elpina Plaza, Plot 642c Akin Adesola street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Date: 13th June 2021

Time: 3PM

Address: Newton & David Flowershop, located at Elpina Plaza, Plot 642c Akin Adesola street, Victoria Island, Lagos

__________________________________________________________

Sponsored Content