Here’s How YOU can Dine with UFC Champ Kamaru Usman this Sunday in Lagos
This Democracy weekend is extra special, because on Sunday 13th June 2021 between the hours of 7-10pm at The Observatory Lagos, 15A Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, you can enjoy a once in a lifetime opportunity- to dine alongside Nigerian born UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman.
Come and celebrate the boxer’s impressive wins, his arduous journey to claiming the welterweight throne and hear first hand how he executed all his achievements as a Nigerian in the diaspora.
For tickets and table reservations call; 08099994720
This event is sponsored by Glenfiddich Whisky (Ledrop Nigeria) and Play Network Africa.
PR: Joan K. Vincent-Otiono
