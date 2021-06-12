Connect with us

Events Inspired

Here's How YOU can Dine with UFC Champ Kamaru Usman this Sunday in Lagos

Events Living

Come for the Food, Stay for the Flowers and Music | You're Invited! - 13th June 2021

Events Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Let's Take You Through the Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Events Scoop

Future Face Africa Launches with its Latest Project for Emerging Female Models in Africa

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Movies & TV Nollywood Promotions

"My Village People" premiered in Lagos with Bovi, Sophie Alakija, Rachel Oniga looking 🔥

Events News Promotions

vivo launches V21 and V21e - Smartphones with the power to “Delight Every Moment”

Events Music Promotions

Wizkid will be in Abuja this weekend - Book a Table at Hustle & Bustle Nightclub

Career Events

Are you a Woman in Tech? You're Invited to the AFF & W Initiative ‘Women in Tech’ Fireside Chat

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Registration for the Durban FilmMart 2021 - Disrupt! The Shape of Stories to Come - is Now Open

Events

Here’s How YOU can Dine with UFC Champ Kamaru Usman this Sunday in Lagos

Published

2 hours ago

 on


This Democracy weekend is extra special, because on Sunday 13th June 2021 between the hours of 7-10pm at The Observatory Lagos, 15A Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, you can enjoy a once in a lifetime opportunity- to dine alongside Nigerian born UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman.

Come and celebrate the boxer’s impressive wins, his arduous journey to claiming the welterweight throne and hear first hand how he executed all his achievements as a Nigerian in the diaspora.

For tickets and table reservations call; 08099994720

This event is sponsored by Glenfiddich Whisky (Ledrop Nigeria) and Play Network Africa.

Date: Sunday 13th June 2021
Time: 7 to 10PM
Venue: The Observatory Lagos, 15A Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1
Bookings: For tickets and table reservations – Call 08099994720
PR: Joan K. Vincent-Otiono

________________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended

Joy Eneghalu: How to Make a Career Transition into Tech

RiRi Okoye: Low-Cost Marketing Strategies that Can Help Grow your Business

Ugochi Hates Paying Black Tax but Growing Up in a Poor Family Leaves Her With No Choice

This is How the Twitter Suspension is Affecting Nigeria’s Economy
Advertisement
css.php