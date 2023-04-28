Play Network Launches Nollywood’s First Game App, “Aki & Pawpaw Epic Run” | Check It Out

Play Network Africa has launched a new mobile game app called Aki & Pawpaw Epic Run, which is modelled after the popular 2002 comedy film, “Aki Na Ukwa.”

The game app is said to be the first Nollywood-themed game, and it is named after the comedy movie about two mischievous brothers played by veteran Nigerian actors Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme.

The CEO of Play Network Africa, Charles Okpaleke, took to Twitter to announce the release of the game app, saying “Say hello to the first Nollywood game app.”

Say hello to the first Nollywood game app!!! Aki and Pawpaw Epic Run A Play Network Studios initiative pic.twitter.com/qMOvMdeW7Y — Charles Okpaleke (@charlesofplay) April 27, 2023

Before launching the game app, Play Network Studios acquired the rights to Aki and Pawpaw and produced a remake of the 2002 movie, which was licensed by Netflix in 2021. The Aki and Pawpaw Epic Run game app is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.