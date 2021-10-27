See the Official Poster for Play Networks’ Upcoming Nollywood Classic “Aki and Pawpaw”

Play Network Studios has released the official poster for the upcoming Nollywood Classic “Aki and Pawpaw“, via a recent Instagram post.

Produced by Chris Odeh and directed by Biodun Stephen, this first poster shows actors Osita Iheme, Chinedu Ikedieze, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, Uti Nwachukwu, Stan Nze, Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin), Chioma Okafor, and Amechi Muonagor.

The movie also stars Charles Inojie, Juliet Ibrahim, Chuks Chyke, Lasisi Elenu, Michael Sani (MC Lively), Francis Sule, Steph Isuma (Calabar Chic), Blessing Nze, Sam Uche-Anyamele, Beverly Osu, Hanks Anuku and more.

The movie was first announced in May 2021 with BellaNaija sharing that Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze were cooking something. We also shared BTS details here.

We also took you down memory lane with our #BNMovieFeature.

The movie hits theatres on December 17, 2021.