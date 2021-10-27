Connect with us

See the Official Poster for Play Networks' Upcoming Nollywood Classic "Aki and Pawpaw"

Watch Babjide Aroyewun's Short Film "The Exit Interview: Hiring The Intern"

Biyi Bandele Announces He's Directing Ebonylife & Netflix's "Death and the King's Horseman"

Watch Episodes 6, 7 & 8 of Femi Adebayo's Comedy Series "Sisi" Season 3

Amanda Dara's Debut Short Film "A Caring Player" Explores Stereotypes

"Eyimofe" star Temi Ami-Williams shines at FESPACO as the Second Nigerian Actor to Win a Prize

GOtv is 10! Check out some of the Shows that Kept Customers Entertained during the Lockdown

12 Times Steve Harvey Showed Off His Impeccable Style Game

Things are Looking Bright & Beautiful in Episode 9 of Laju Iren’s “During Ever After (Full Bloom)” Season 2

Daniel Etim-Effiong stars in Netflix's South African Romantic Comedy "Happiness Ever After| Watch the Trailer

Play Network Studios has released the official poster for the upcoming Nollywood Classic “Aki and Pawpaw“, via a recent Instagram post.

Produced by Chris Odeh and directed by Biodun Stephen, this first poster shows actors Osita Iheme, Chinedu Ikedieze, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, Uti Nwachukwu, Stan Nze, Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin), Chioma Okafor, and Amechi Muonagor.

The movie also stars Charles Inojie, Juliet Ibrahim, Chuks Chyke, Lasisi Elenu, Michael Sani (MC Lively), Francis Sule, Steph Isuma (Calabar Chic), Blessing Nze, Sam Uche-Anyamele, Beverly Osu, Hanks Anuku and more.

The movie was first announced in May 2021 with BellaNaija sharing that Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze were cooking something. We also shared BTS details here.

We also took you down memory lane with our #BNMovieFeature.

The movie hits theatres on December 17, 2021.

