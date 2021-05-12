It’s Official! “Aki & PawPaw” is Coming to the Big Screen

Connect with us

Movies & TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Play Network Africa has revealed that the remake of the Nollywood blockbuster, “Aki & PawPaw“, played by Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze will hit the cinemas soon, via a recent Instagram post.

The caption reads:

Watch this space..
#AkiandPawPaw #GetReady #Anticipate #ComingSoon
.
@Playnetworkstudios
@FilmOneng

Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze had previously announced via Instagram that they might be working on a series or movie and now with the confirmation from Play Network Africa, it’s finally happening.

We can’t wait!

