It’s Official! “Aki & PawPaw” is Coming to the Big Screen

Play Network Africa has revealed that the remake of the Nollywood blockbuster, “Aki & PawPaw“, played by Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze will hit the cinemas soon, via a recent Instagram post.

The caption reads:

Watch this space..

#AkiandPawPaw #GetReady #Anticipate #ComingSoon

.

@Playnetworkstudios

@FilmOneng

Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze had previously announced via Instagram that they might be working on a series or movie and now with the confirmation from Play Network Africa, it’s finally happening.

We can’t wait!