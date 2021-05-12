It’s a Double Celebration for Fela Durotoye as he Marks 20th Wedding Anniversary on his 50th Birthday!

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

It’s a double celebration for Fela Durotoye as the inspirational speaker is a year older today and is celebrating his 20th wedding anniversary!

Fela took to his Instagram page to share new photos of himself shot by ace photographer TY Bello to mark the big day, thanking God for his life. He also shared a lovely video of himself and his beautiful wife Tara captioning it:

God has done so much for us and we cannot tell it all. We are so so grateful. Please help me thank God & @TaraDurotoye for 20 years of Marital Bliss. #GratefulHearts #20thWeddingAnniversary #FDat50 Thank you @timgodfreyworld for an amazing worship session last night … Grand Finale of the #50NightsOfWorship

Tara Durotoye also took to her Instagram page to celebrate their wedding anniversary with a throwback photo from their court wedding. She captioned the post:

How we started… It’s 20years of a very beautiful journey with you @feladurotoye.
Happy Anniversary to us ❤️❤️
Dress @tiffanyamberng
Location -Ikoyi registry

See more photos below:

Photo Credit: @tybello 

