Fela Kuti wasn’t Inducted into the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame but He’s Always a Legend to Us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2021 inductees, and Nigerian Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti didn’t make it to the cut, despite placing second in the fan vote category which creates a single official ballot.

He may not have inducted, but he remains a legend to us.

Fela was nominated for the award for the first time in February. Soon after the announcement, a huge social media movement to solicit votes for the Nigerian legend began. Fela took an early lead in the campaign.

As it turned out, online voting was never that important. Fela would have been the first Nigerian artist to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame if he had won.

Fela came in second place behind Tina Turner in the final fans’ vote, according to the results.

The new inductees are Jay-Z, the Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Carole King, Todd Rundgren, and Tina Turner.

