Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

The First-ever Big Brother Naija Documentary "BBNaija: The Fame, the Fans, the Frenzy" is Coming | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Dimeji Ajibola shares First Teaser Video for “Shanty Town” 

BN TV Music

Get to Know Tiwa Savage a bit more in Her “Catching Up” Series

BN TV

An ‘Authentic’ Banga Soup (Ofe Akwu) Recipe from Ify's Kitchen

BN TV

Julie, Goldie & Tolly T discuss "CTRL" by SZA in Episode 3 of "Julie's Top 5" Season 5

BN TV

Your BTS Pass to Rotimi's "I Do" Music Video

BN TV Music

New Music + Video: Judikay - Your Grace

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Babjide Aroyewun's Short Film "The Exit Interview: Hiring The Intern"

BN TV

From Management Consulting to Tech Shipping - Moses Enenwali shares His "Young CEO" Story

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Biyi Bandele Announces He's Directing Ebonylife & Netflix's "Death and the King's Horseman"

BN TV

The First-ever Big Brother Naija Documentary “BBNaija: The Fame, the Fans, the Frenzy” is Coming | Watch the Trailer

Published

6 hours ago

 on

BBNaija: The Fame, the Fans, the Frenzy,” the first documentary on Big Brother Naija, is scheduled to premiere on Africa Magic in November.

The mini-documentary, produced by ID Africa’s The Bang Studio, features some of the show’s most popular housemates, including Mercy Eke, Laycon, Nengi, Prince, Alex Asogwa, Bisola Aiyeola, Elozonam, and Ozo.

It will take viewers behind the scenes of the biggest reality TV show in Africa and reveal some truths about the show’s production. Tells the untold story of the show and examines its impact through the eyes of relevant stakeholders, with appearances from the host, crew and organizers of the show which has grown to become the biggest Big Brother franchise in the world.

Also making an appearance in the documentary is the show’s infamous series producer, Kayode, who answers some of the most difficult questions that fans have asked over the years about the show and camera times for the housemates who have passed through the show.

Watch the trailer below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Ayishat Olanrewaju: To Build a Great Brand, Work On Sharing Great Content

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Teachers Bullying Students is More Common Than We Think

Adefolake Ayotunde-Salami: The Health Benefits I Got From Exercising

Mfonobong Inyang: To The Judas Of Our Time

Eno Quagraine created an app to assist mothers in labor
css.php