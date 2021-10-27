The First-ever Big Brother Naija Documentary “BBNaija: The Fame, the Fans, the Frenzy” is Coming | Watch the Trailer

“BBNaija: The Fame, the Fans, the Frenzy,” the first documentary on Big Brother Naija, is scheduled to premiere on Africa Magic in November.

The mini-documentary, produced by ID Africa’s The Bang Studio, features some of the show’s most popular housemates, including Mercy Eke, Laycon, Nengi, Prince, Alex Asogwa, Bisola Aiyeola, Elozonam, and Ozo.

It will take viewers behind the scenes of the biggest reality TV show in Africa and reveal some truths about the show’s production. Tells the untold story of the show and examines its impact through the eyes of relevant stakeholders, with appearances from the host, crew and organizers of the show which has grown to become the biggest Big Brother franchise in the world.

Also making an appearance in the documentary is the show’s infamous series producer, Kayode, who answers some of the most difficult questions that fans have asked over the years about the show and camera times for the housemates who have passed through the show.

Watch the trailer below: