An 'Authentic' Banga Soup (Ofe Akwu) Recipe from Ify's Kitchen

An 'Authentic' Banga Soup (Ofe Akwu) Recipe from Ify's Kitchen

5 hours ago

In this video, Ify of Ify’s Kitchen shows you how to make authentic, delicious banga soup (with thinned banga) that is so delicious, “you are going to bite your fingers.”

“This banga soup can be eaten with rice or swallow. it is definitely a soup that will easily take the place of tomato stew without hesitation. I hope you enjoy this video and recreate this banga soup recipe,” the food blogger says.

Ingredients:

3 smoked hake fish
1 cup Ngolo (Whelks)
1 tin banga paste (800g)
1/2 cup crayfish
1 banga stick
`1/4 stick aidan fruit
4-6 scotch bonnet peppers
1/2 onions
seasoning powder
5-6 pieces of catfish
1 tablespoon banga spices
Cameroon pepper
salt
1 tablespoon beletete leaves

Learn the process below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

