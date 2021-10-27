An ‘Authentic’ Banga Soup (Ofe Akwu) Recipe from Ify’s Kitchen

In this video, Ify of Ify’s Kitchen shows you how to make authentic, delicious banga soup (with thinned banga) that is so delicious, “you are going to bite your fingers.”

“This banga soup can be eaten with rice or swallow. it is definitely a soup that will easily take the place of tomato stew without hesitation. I hope you enjoy this video and recreate this banga soup recipe,” the food blogger says.

Ingredients:

3 smoked hake fish

1 cup Ngolo (Whelks)

1 tin banga paste (800g)

1/2 cup crayfish

1 banga stick

`1/4 stick aidan fruit

4-6 scotch bonnet peppers

1/2 onions

seasoning powder

5-6 pieces of catfish

1 tablespoon banga spices

Cameroon pepper

salt

1 tablespoon beletete leaves

Learn the process below: