Nicole Asinugo is the Brain behind the Amazing Script for Forthcoming Nollywood Classic “Rattle Snake"

Yvonne Orji Hilariously Recalls her "Insecure" Audition & Why She Thought She Wouldn’t Get the Role

Damilola Adegbite is Doing Remarkable Work! 👏🏾

Niyi Akinmolayan is Making Sure the Kids are Well Informed about COVID-19 | WATCH

Kayode Kasum's Film "Oga Bolaji" is A MUST WATCH!

After a Decade of Top-Notch Entertainment, 53 Extra Takes a Bow

Charles Okpaleke is Changing the Narrative with a Forthcoming Nollywood Animation Blockbuster

Tomike Adeoye is Giving Us a Look into her Beautiful White Wedding Ceremony

New TV Show Alert - Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is set to Anchor New Courtroom Show "Judging Matters"

Latasha Ngwube has a Lot to be Thankful for after Escaping a Major Disaster

Award-winning screenwriter Nicole Asinugo has been unveiled as the scriptwriter for Play Networks’ forthcoming classic, “Rattle Snake“.

The CEO of Play Networks, Charles Okpaleke, shared that Nicole created an amazing script for the movie which will be released in cinemas nationwide in November.

Deducing from her last writing project for the acclaimed Nollywood movie “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free“, for which she earned an African Magic Viewers’ Choice (AMVCA) award, we’re sure she wrote an outstanding script for the movie.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Chris wrote:

I’ve been thinking… 🤔🤔. Thanks to @2scoopsofnikki for an amazing script.

Photo Credit: @2scoopsofnikki

