Nicole Asinugo is the Brain behind the Amazing Script for Forthcoming Nollywood Classic “Rattle Snake”

Award-winning screenwriter Nicole Asinugo has been unveiled as the scriptwriter for Play Networks’ forthcoming classic, “Rattle Snake“.

The CEO of Play Networks, Charles Okpaleke, shared that Nicole created an amazing script for the movie which will be released in cinemas nationwide in November.

Deducing from her last writing project for the acclaimed Nollywood movie “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free“, for which she earned an African Magic Viewers’ Choice (AMVCA) award, we’re sure she wrote an outstanding script for the movie.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Chris wrote:

I’ve been thinking… 🤔🤔. Thanks to @2scoopsofnikki for an amazing script.

Photo Credit: @2scoopsofnikki