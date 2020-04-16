How Is It Being Pregnant During a Pandemic? Let Ciara Take You Through

Ciara is giving fans a glimpse of what it’s like to be pregnant amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, she shared a video on Instagram showing her at a doctor’s appointment, getting an ultrasound while her husband, Russell Wilson watched via FaceTime.

In her caption she invited pregnant women to chat with her and her doctor on InstaLive.

Ciara wrote in the caption:

The life of a pregnant woman in Covid-19 Era is very interesting… Russ had to FaceTime me from the car for our Ultrasound ❤️ We don’t hear to much about US during this time. Inviting all my pregnant women to chat with me and my doctor today on IG LIVE 2pm PST #WomensWednesday 🤰🏽

Watch the video below: