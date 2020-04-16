How Is It Being Pregnant During a Pandemic? Let Ciara Take You Through

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

47 mins ago

 on

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Ciara arriving for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Ciara is giving fans a glimpse of what it’s like to be pregnant amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, she shared a video on Instagram showing her at a doctor’s appointment, getting an ultrasound while her husband, Russell Wilson watched via FaceTime.

In her caption she invited pregnant women to chat with her and her doctor on InstaLive.

Ciara wrote in the caption:

The life of a pregnant woman in Covid-19 Era is very interesting… Russ had to FaceTime me from the car for our Ultrasound ❤️ We don’t hear to much about US during this time.

Inviting all my pregnant women to chat with me and my doctor today on IG LIVE 2pm PST #WomensWednesday 🤰🏽

Watch the video below:

