Yvonne Orji Hilariously Recalls her “Insecure” Audition & Why She Thought She Wouldn’t Get the Role

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nigerian-American actress and comedian, Yvonne Orji is majorly known for playing Molly on HBO’s TV series “Insecure”. During an interview with her on-screen best friend Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji shared her hilarious “Insecure” audition process and how she landed the role of co-star after believing she bombed the audition in the final round.

At the final round, Yvonne said that she did not receive much response from the audition crew after she finished the scene and as she walked out of the room, she overheard the casting director ask the others, “So what do we think about that one?”

Thankfully, Orji landed the role and four seasons later, she’s now a fan favorite.

Watch the video below:

