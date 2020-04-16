Connect with us

"Toughest day of my life" - Mercy Aigbe Mourns the Loss of her Sister

Nicole Asinugo is the Brain behind the Amazing Script for Forthcoming Nollywood Classic “Rattle Snake"

Yvonne Orji Hilariously Recalls her "Insecure" Audition & Why She Thought She Wouldn’t Get the Role

Damilola Adegbite is Doing Remarkable Work! 👏🏾

Niyi Akinmolayan is Making Sure the Kids are Well Informed about COVID-19 | WATCH

Kayode Kasum's Film "Oga Bolaji" is A MUST WATCH!

After a Decade of Top-Notch Entertainment, 53 Extra Takes a Bow

Charles Okpaleke is Changing the Narrative with a Forthcoming Nollywood Animation Blockbuster

Tomike Adeoye is Giving Us a Look into her Beautiful White Wedding Ceremony

New TV Show Alert - Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is set to Anchor New Courtroom Show "Judging Matters"

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Mercy Aigbe is currently mourning the tragic death of her younger sister Elizabeth Orobosa Ajayi, describing the day she died as the toughest day of her life.

In an Instagram post, the actress noted that the tragic incident still feels like a nightmare to her but God knows best.

She wrote:

Toughest Day of my life………😢

I thought I could withstand whatever life throws at me but nothing prepared me for this sudden, horrible separation … This past one week has been the darkest of my life!!!! I thot I was having a bad dream! I kept thinking someone will wake me up! From the hospital begging the doctors to try all they can, to the morgue hoping you will move your limbs, I prayed! I prayed fervently !!!Hoping and desperate for a miracle! .,,, Till this morn I was hoping they will call from the morgue to say you had sneezed, opened your eyes, moved your limbs 😓😓 I prayed! …… but God knows best …,,,… To everyone who called, sent DM, texted, to those who came to see me despite the lock down, for all your prayers , I say a very big thank you, May we not mourn over our loved ones in Jesus Name !

To my darling sister Mrs Elizabeth Orobosa Ajayi, I will miss you😢…. but it is well .

Fly high and soar with the angels sis! Adieu 🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊

Photo Credit: @mercyaigbe

