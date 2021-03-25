Listen to Tim Godfrey’s New Album “Already Won” Right Here!

Gospel singer Tim Godfrey has served up a new album titled “Already Won” to encourage the reflection and anticipation of better days. He says,

#ALREADYWON was recorded at a time the world was facing a pandemic. There was chaos all over, uncertainty and great fear engulfed all

God gave us His assurance in songs during this time and I have longed for the day it will leave our lips and be heard in your cars, in your homes, in Your places of worship and most importantly during your quiet time with the Father. It’s finally here and we are so excited to share to the world

I pray it’s a blessing to you and that you’ experience Jesus in a special and unusual way. Thank you for always showering us with love and support