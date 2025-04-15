Blessing and Victor’s Fairytale Began at a Beach in Ghana!

One fateful day at a beach in Ghana, love orchestrated a sweet plan that made Blessing and Victor cross paths.

Victor was instantly captivated, and he couldn’t help starting a conversation with her. What followed was an evening filled with laughter and the magic of new beginnings. It was clear that something special was unfolding and he was determined not to let this moment slip away. He defied all odds, finding a way to keep in touch, and that persistence led to the beautiful love story they now share. As they embark on their forever journey, we get to witness the magic of their love through their stunning pre-wedding photos. They look smitten in each frame and it’s just so sweet to see!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Blessing:

It all began on a sun-kissed day in 2018, when I went to the beach with my friend in Ghana. As we basked in the warmth and laughter, I noticed a handsome stranger gazing in my direction. His eyes sparkled with curiosity, and I could sense his eagerness to strike up a conversation. Before I knew it, he approached me with a charming smile and introduced himself. We exchanged pleasantries, and he confessed his desire to get to know me better. As we chatted, I couldn’t help but feel drawn to his warm and genuine nature. As the conversation flowed, he asked for my phone number, and I happily obliged. But fate had other plans – my phone had died, and he refused to give up.

Determined to connect with me, he sought out a power bank to revive my phone. We talked long into the night, our connection growing stronger with every passing moment. He asked me out on a date, and the rest, as they say, is history. Every moment with him has been a dream come true – a beautiful, blissful journey that I’m grateful to embark on. As I look to the future, I know that I’ve found my soulmate, my partner in every sense of the word. I’m excited to spend the rest of my life creating memories with the love of my life.

Credits

Groom: @viktor_ovp

Planner @dazzle_u_events

Makeup @glam_station01

Hairstylist @hairby_navas

Photography @creativesix_photography | @creativesix_weddings