Jade Osiberu is Super Proud of the Magic she created on “Áyìnlá” with Tunde Kelani

The theatrical debut “Áyìnlá” is approaching, and Jade Osiberu, the film’s producer, is extremely pleased with the magic she created.

In an Instagram post announcing a new poster for the film, Jade lauded Tunde Kelani’s artistic ability and expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to work on the project. “After watching the final edit of ‘Ayinla’, I fell in love again with the characters, actors, the costumes, the music and the story. I’m excited for the world to see what @tkelani has so painstakingly crafted over the last year. I’m very proud to have partnered with such a true artist and to have helped deliver on his vision for this story,” she wrote.

The film, produced by Jade Osiberu and directed by Tunde Kelani stars Adedimeji Lateef, who plays the lead role of Ayinla, alongside Kunle Afolayan, Mr Macaroni, Bimbo Manuel, Bimbo Ademoye, Jumoke Otedola, Ade Laoye, and Omowunmi Dada.

Photo Credit: jadeosiberu