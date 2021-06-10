Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Jade Osiberu is Super Proud of the Magic she created on "Áyìnlá" with Tunde Kelani

Events Movies & TV Nollywood Promotions

"My Village People" premiered in Lagos with Bovi, Sophie Alakija, Rachel Oniga looking 🔥

Movies & TV Scoop

Tyler Perry says Madea is Coming Out Of Retirement for a New Netflix Movie

BN TV Movies & TV

Keep Up with Wonder & her Pursuit for Fame in Episode 4 of Red TV's Web Series "Public Figure"

BN TV Movies & TV

The Official Trailer for Netflix Original Series "JIVA!" is Here | Watch on BN TV

BN TV Movies & TV

Here's the Trailer for Kunle Afolayan's Movie "Tenants of The House"

BN TV Movies & TV

Barack & Michelle Obama to Teach Civics through New Musical Show "We The People" | See Trailer

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Registration for the Durban FilmMart 2021 - Disrupt! The Shape of Stories to Come - is Now Open

Features Inspired Movies & TV

Yewande Jinadu: Life Lessons I Gleaned From the Movie "Dangal"

Movies & TV Scoop

Weruche Opia, Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu Looked Stunning at the 2021 BAFTA TV Awards

Movies & TV

Jade Osiberu is Super Proud of the Magic she created on “Áyìnlá” with Tunde Kelani

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The theatrical debut “Áyìnlá” is approaching, and Jade Osiberu, the film’s producer, is extremely pleased with the magic she created.

In an Instagram post announcing a new poster for the film, Jade lauded Tunde Kelani’s artistic ability and expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to work on the project. “After watching the final edit of ‘Ayinla’, I fell in love again with the characters, actors, the costumes, the music and the story. I’m excited for the world to see what @tkelani has so painstakingly crafted over the last year. I’m very proud to have partnered with such a true artist and to have helped deliver on his vision for this story,” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jade Osiberu (@jadeosiberu)

The film, produced by Jade Osiberu and directed by  Tunde Kelani stars Adedimeji Lateef, who plays the lead role of Ayinla, alongside Kunle Afolayan, Mr Macaroni, Bimbo Manuel, Bimbo Ademoye, Jumoke Otedola, Ade Laoye, and Omowunmi Dada.

Photo Credit: jadeosiberu

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

RiRi Okoye: Low-Cost Marketing Strategies that Can Help Grow your Business

Ugochi Hates Paying Black Tax but Growing Up in a Poor Family Leaves Her With No Choice

This is How the Twitter Suspension is Affecting Nigeria’s Economy

Ivie Omoregie: The Personal Items Importation Penalty

Mfonobong Inyang: Simple Safety Strategies Schools Need to Adopt
Advertisement
css.php