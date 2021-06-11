Azeez Takes a Trip in Episode 2 of “My Name Is A-Zed” Season 2

Episode two of “My Name Is A-Zed” season two is here!

It follows the story of Azeez, a university student who moonlights as a cab driver, finds himself in the dangerous world of Lagos nightlife, prostitution and politics.

This episode starts off in very dark in typical Azed fashion. Azeez ends up taking a little trip to get away from the confusion and secrets and ends up with his former bestie Dare.

The series is brought to you by “The Naked Convos“, the brilliant minds behind the critically acclaimed series, “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” and “Little Black Book“.

It stars Bryan Okoye, Nene Nwanyo, Toyin Oshinaike, Gbugbemi Ejeye, Baaj Adebule, Martha Ehinome Orhiere, Goodness Emmanuel, Degri Emmanuel and others.

