Toke Makinwa & Ubi Franklin Highlight 7 Stages of Divorce + it’s Stigma on “Toke Moments”

Published

6 hours ago

 on

In another special episode of “Toke Moments“, Toke Makinwa and Ubi Franklin discuss the stages of divorce and the stigma that comes from being divorced.

She says,

Shooting this video was so important because people don’t necessatily talk about divorce, there is a huge stigma that comes from being divorced, it’s like you’ve failed at something so important, you see other successful marriages and automatically feel like you failed at yours.

Just like grief, there are 7 stages you go through in divorce and Ubi Franklin and I chat about it this week. For those who have been through it, going thru it or just feeling lost in their marriage, I hope that watching this makes you find some inner strength to forge ahead with your new reality.

Watch the episode below:

