Episode 2 of "Is This Seat Taken" features Ajebutter | WATCH

See the Stars that'll be joining Jemima Osunde on Ndani TV's Hit Series "Rumour Has It" this June

CKay renders Acoustic Version of his Song "Skoin Skoin" feat. Bianca Costa

Adut Akech Shows Off Every Outfit She Wears in a Week on Vogue's "7 Days, 7 Looks"

Toke Makinwa & Ubi Franklin Highlight 7 Stages of Divorce + it's Stigma on "Toke Moments"

Azeez Takes a Trip in Episode 2 of "My Name Is A-Zed" Season 2

Gbemi & Toolz air their opinion on Nigeria's Twitter Suspension in this Episode of the "OffAir Show"

New Video: Buju - Outside

Lydia Dinga Finally Hosts First Guests in her New Home | WATCH

Taaooma's Set Shenanigans & TikTok Compilation will Crack You Up🤣

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Episode 2 of Is “This Seat Taken” is here and this one features Ajebutter.

Here’s how Chinasa Anukam describes this date/interview:

Ajebutter has this thing where he says “No need to fear, Butter is here” and that statement couldn’t be more true. Since the day I met this man he has not given me one single stress. Not one. On top of that, this sweet man believed in this project from day one and was instrumental in getting it off the ground. I will also give him extra marks for being one of two guests that actually understood the assignment and engaged with the insanity of the show very calmly, as is his way 😂.

Watch the new episode below:

