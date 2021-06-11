Episode 2 of “Is This Seat Taken” features Ajebutter | WATCH

Episode 2 of Is “This Seat Taken” is here and this one features Ajebutter.

Here’s how Chinasa Anukam describes this date/interview:

Ajebutter has this thing where he says “No need to fear, Butter is here” and that statement couldn’t be more true. Since the day I met this man he has not given me one single stress. Not one. On top of that, this sweet man believed in this project from day one and was instrumental in getting it off the ground. I will also give him extra marks for being one of two guests that actually understood the assignment and engaged with the insanity of the show very calmly, as is his way 😂.

Watch the new episode below: