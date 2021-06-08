Connect with us

Here’s a Message From Paul From "Blue Therapy”

Basketmouth is the Latest Guest on Accelerate TV's The Cover

Tems has been Nominated for BET "Best New International Act" Viewer’s Choice Awards 2021

Registration for the Durban FilmMart 2021 - Disrupt! The Shape of Stories to Come - is Now Open

Weruche Opia, Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu Looked Stunning at the 2021 BAFTA TV Awards

See How Beyoncé & JAY-Z Stepped Out for Their NBA Date Night 

Rakie Ayola wins Best Supporting Actress at 2021 BAFTA TV Awards | See Winners List

Sophie Alakija, Kris Asimonye, Denrele Edun Spotted at the Premiere of “My Village People”

Meet the New Akinruiyiwa & Yéyé Akinruiyiwa of Owu Kingdom — Olumide & Stephanie Coker Aderinokun

Prince Harry & Meghan’s Baby Lilibet “Lili” Diana is Here!

Following criticism of his role on the recently concluded web series “Blue Therapy“, Paul Bridges has shared a video thanking fans for their love and support “on my very first acting gig”.

“This has really been an experience for myself… I’ve never been a part of a social experiment like this in my life,” Paul says.

He also apologized to those the show may have triggered because “obviously, I was playing a role that I was given,” and thanked the casting actors and the entire team involved in the creation of “Blue Therapy”.

Watch the video below:

In what could be said to be her reaction to the video, Paul’s on-screen girlfriend Chioma shared a post on her Instagram story that read “Don’t thank us for anything as we didn’t co-sign your video.”

Photo Credit: @mrpaulbridges

