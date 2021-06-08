Scoop
Here’s a Message From Paul From “Blue Therapy”
Following criticism of his role on the recently concluded web series “Blue Therapy“, Paul Bridges has shared a video thanking fans for their love and support “on my very first acting gig”.
“This has really been an experience for myself… I’ve never been a part of a social experiment like this in my life,” Paul says.
He also apologized to those the show may have triggered because “obviously, I was playing a role that I was given,” and thanked the casting actors and the entire team involved in the creation of “Blue Therapy”.
Watch the video below:
In what could be said to be her reaction to the video, Paul’s on-screen girlfriend Chioma shared a post on her Instagram story that read “Don’t thank us for anything as we didn’t co-sign your video.”
Photo Credit: @mrpaulbridges