Here’s a Message From Paul From “Blue Therapy”

Following criticism of his role on the recently concluded web series “Blue Therapy“, Paul Bridges has shared a video thanking fans for their love and support “on my very first acting gig”.

“This has really been an experience for myself… I’ve never been a part of a social experiment like this in my life,” Paul says.

He also apologized to those the show may have triggered because “obviously, I was playing a role that I was given,” and thanked the casting actors and the entire team involved in the creation of “Blue Therapy”.

Watch the video below:

In what could be said to be her reaction to the video, Paul’s on-screen girlfriend Chioma shared a post on her Instagram story that read “Don’t thank us for anything as we didn’t co-sign your video.”

Photo Credit: @mrpaulbridges