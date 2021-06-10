BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

***

Changing Faces: New Frontiers in Figurative Art

Retro Africa is delighted to announce and present ‘Changing Faces: New Frontiers in Figurative Art’, a solo contemporary art exhibition by Alimi Adewale. Alimi Adewale is a Nigerian artist who uses the medium of painting, sculptures and installations to explore urban issues and the lives of everyday people in cities. His practice combines elements of minimalism and abstraction to evoke the dynamism and intensity of the cosmopolitan environment.

Date: Friday, April 30, 2021 – Friday, June 25, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Retro Africa Gallery, 12 Ukpabi Asika, Asokoro, Abuja

Live Jazz at the Metaphor

Jazz music and fine dining at its best! We look forward to having y’all on Thursdays.

Date: Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Venue: 78A Younis Bashorun street (off Ajose Adeogun street) Victoria Island.

RSVP: 08187122351

Feelings with Ladipoe

Come have fun at The Temple this Thursday for Feelings with Ladipoe and the good folks of Glenfiddich Nigeria.

Date: Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: Play Imperial, Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Old Skool Thursday: Fun with Blasts from the Past

Date: Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: Avatar Hush, Plot 215, Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent Discovery Mall, Wuse 2, Abuja.

RSVP: 08038960699, 07036131671 or 07033964793.

Reggae Vibes

Date: Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: The Vibe Dining & Lounge, 16B, Akin Olugbade, Victoria Island.

Caribbean Thursday

Date: Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: 142 Ademola Adetokuno Crescent Wuse II.

Latin Heat

Date: Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Moist Beach Club, Oniru.

RSVP: +2347015688888 or +2348092561832

Karaoke Night with Kuti’s Bistro

Date: Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Kuti’s Bistro, 9 Ogundana street, off Allen Avenue Ikeja.

RSVP: 07051526160 or 07067789069

Live Band at Wave Beach

Date: Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Elegushi Beach, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: 090880007

Party with Nikkos

Date: Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Xhale Lagos, 16258 Saka Jojo, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 08180810000

Turaka & Midi Jazz Expressions

Turaka Jazz is back! Get ready to be thrilled by Ego, the soothing voice behind evergreen tunes like ‘Never Far Away’ and ‘Nothing For You’. You don’t want to miss this perfect blend of music, delicious cuisine and refreshing drinks.

Date: Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Turaka Rooftop, Ebonylife Place, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09068000006 or send a DM.

Open Mic Thursday

Do you enjoy singing? Have you ever tried performing publicly? Yes?? No?? Come awake the sleeping star in you tonight at Tiki Cultures Open Mic Night. One mic featuring lots of talents, comedians, spoken words or any form of performance artist.

Date: Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Venue: Tiki Cultures, Shashilga Court, Ahmadu Bello Way, Abuja.

RSVP: 0903002314 or [email protected]

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Time: 2 PM

Venue: LiVE Lounge, No 15, Idejo Street, Off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09021106225 or @livelounge_ng.

Etuk Ubong + The Etuk Philosophy

Catch Etuk live at the Truth for our Friday Ritual Night at the Truth. Libation 8 pm by the Chief Priest. No Mask No Entry. It’s a strictly covid complaint, so very limited slots available.

Date: Friday, June 11 & Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: 112, Akerele rd off shitta, Surulere, Lagos.

RSVP: +2347061093004 for reservations/booking.

Game Night

Games Night happening at Bogobiri this Friday. Come with your friends.

Date: Friday, June 11, 2021.

Time: 1 PM

Venue: Bogobiri House, South-West, 9 Maitama Sule St, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: 07068176454

Jam Sessions with Jojo Band

Sometimes it only takes one good song to bring back thousands of good ol’ memories. Enjoy a fun-filled night as The Clubhouse with Jojo Band.

Date: Friday, June 11, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Clubhouse Poolside, TAK Continental Estate, 11 Aliyu Mohammed Road Life Camp, Abuja, FCT.

RSVP: 08077040404 or 08111707070

One of those nights with DJ Franky and DJ Shogzy

Date: Friday, June 11, 2021.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: LiVE Lounge, No 15, Idejo Street, Off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09021106225 or @livelounge_ng.

Paint. Sip. Create

Date: Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Brass and Copper, No 1, Olubunmi Owa Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: ww.artsplashstudio.com or send WhatsApp message to 09099449754

Paint. Sip. Create

Date: Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Transcorp Hilton 1, Aguiyi Ironsi St, Maitama 900001, Abuja.

RSVP: ww.artsplashstudio.com or send WhatsApp message to 09099449754

“Spoken Word” Lagos III

Back Bigger, Back Better. It’s Spoken Word Lagos III, themed, ‘THERE WAS A COUNTRY!’ This edition centres around Nigeria and creates a platform to vent, to discuss issues that affect us daily and review it through the lens that art, music and poetry presents. Also featuring open mic performance from the audience. Over 200 people have witnessed the magical moments that SWL brings. It’s your turn, get your tickets now.

Date: Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: 10C, Ladoke Akintola, Ikeja G.R.A., Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Nook BYOG: Acoustic Edition

Date: Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Nook Garden, 2027 Dalaba St, Wuse, Abuja.

RSVP: 08035400271

Karaoke Sunday

Date: Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Venue: Omega Centre, 4 Aminu Kano Cres, Wuse 2, Abuja.

RSVP: ‭09060001747‬

Kayak Hangout

Everyone who has attended our Kayak Hangout before will agree with us that Kayaking is fun. WakaWaka will be hosting another Kayak Hangout this Sunday.

Date: Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Ikoyi

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

Nature Hangout

WakaWaka’s Nature Hangout is coming up again this Sunday. It is a time to immerse yourself in nature while participating in activities like the canopy walk, treehouse climbing, nature trail, games, music and of course food.

Date: Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Time: 2 PM

Venue: Lekki Conservation Centre, Km 19 Lekki – Epe Expy, Lekki Penninsula II, Lekki.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

Get On the Bus for EXP

Lagos, your favourite Danfo cruise back. COVID precautions: Buses will be at a lower capacity, venues will be mostly outdoors, mask on at all times on the bus.

Date: Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Time: 11 AM.

RSVP: HERE

Sharp Band at LiVE! Lounge

Date: Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: LiVE Lounge, No 15, Idejo Street, Off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09021106225 or @livelounge_ng.