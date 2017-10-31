“I was taken advantage of by T. B. Joshua” – Jim Iyke reveals in New Interview | WATCH

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has revealed that he was taken advantage of by T. B. Joshua during his visit to Synagogue Church of All Nations.

Jim Iyke said this in an interview Channels TV, saying he visited the church to seek healing for his ailing mother.

“At that point, truthfully, if they told me there would be a cure in hell I would go,” he said, “you’re talking about your mother.”

He visited with his sister, security, and personal assistant, he said, and the church officials insisted they leave their room upstairs and attend the service

He said he’s unable to explain what exactly happened, and he finds it all embarrassing.

What hurt him the most about the incident, he said, was that his mother did not get healed.

Watch the interview below: