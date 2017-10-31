Mo Abudu, Tiwa Savage, TY Bello, Ruth Osime celebrate Lanre Olusola at 50!

Mo Abudu gathered a glamorous crowd on Sunday, October 29th at a private Johnnie Walker whisky dinner to honour her friend, Life & Business Coach Lanre Olusola.

In an atmosphere of sheer sophistication, the unique experience offered some of Nigeria’s most stylish men and women from the corporate and social world an opportunity to toast the man fondly referred to as ‘The Catalyst’.

During her short remarks at dinner, Mo Abudu bestowed glowing tributes upon Lanre. She said she decided to celebrate Lanre for the giant strides he continues to make in facilitating the positive changes in individuals and organizations. She recognised his pioneering spirit and cheered to propel him forward for another 50 years.

The guest list was a mix of corporate heads and high society, all savouring the stunning views of the David Adjaye-designed restaurant. The evening highlight came in the form of an unannounced guest performance by superstar Tiwa Savage who delighted the unsuspecting celebrant with renditions of two smash hits ‘My Darlin’ and ‘All Over’ bringing the entire restaurant to its feet.

