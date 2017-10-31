BellaNaija

Mo Abudu, Tiwa Savage, TY Bello, Ruth Osime celebrate Lanre Olusola at 50!

31.10.2017

Mo Abudu gathered a glamorous crowd on Sunday, October 29th at a private Johnnie Walker whisky dinner to honour her friend, Life & Business Coach Lanre Olusola.

In an atmosphere of sheer sophistication, the unique experience offered some of Nigeria’s most stylish men and women from the corporate and social world an opportunity to toast the man fondly referred to as ‘The Catalyst’.

During her short remarks at dinner, Mo Abudu bestowed glowing tributes upon Lanre. She said she decided to celebrate Lanre for the giant strides he continues to make in facilitating the positive changes in individuals and organizations. She recognised his pioneering spirit and cheered to propel him forward for another 50 years.

The guest list was a mix of corporate heads and high society, all savouring the stunning views of the David Adjaye-designed restaurant. The evening highlight came in the form of an unannounced guest performance by superstar Tiwa Savage who delighted the unsuspecting celebrant with renditions of two smash hits ‘My Darlin’ and ‘All Over’ bringing the entire restaurant to its feet.

Adenike Adebola, Ufuoma Udjoh & Bodam Taiwo

Adetola & Michael Owolabi

Belinda Smith

Bodam Taiwo

Dupe Olusola

Ebun Adeniyi

Fehintola Bada

Folake Ogunbanjo

Heidi Uys

Ijeoma Taylor

Jumoke & Tunde Oduwole

Jumoke Akande

Kemi Sokenu & Ayo Amusan

Lande Atere

Lanre & Dupe Olusola

Lanre Olusola

Mo Abudu & Lanre Olusola

Temidayo Abudu

TY Bello & Dupe Olusola

Tiwa doing what Tiwa does best

Photo Credit: Koolpictures

  • SoniaPaloma October 31, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    Who was the photographer? because the picture quality get as e be lol

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Billionaire in grace October 31, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    This photographer is mean not even tried to edit the pictures…..Aunty Tiwa savage what happened to you 😳😳😳

    Love this! 0 Reply
