Ojuelegba Breed! Wizkid visits those that know his story 😁

31.10.2017

It’s always a good thing to see celebrities identifying with where they came from/grew up and Wizkid has always been one to identify with his hood, Ojuelegba.

In fact, one of his biggest songs is one where he sings about coming up from the slums of Ojuelegba.

Yesterday, the singer shared photos & videos of himself hanging out with his fans in the area. He wrote,  “📍 Small London! #Home

Ojuelegba Breed! Wizkid visits those who know his story 😁

My people say come home everyday ❤️

Tagged With: Music

  • B.s October 31, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    Wizzy baby!!very likable,superstar stock.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Moniker October 31, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    I just want to know… What happened to his hair? The space there legendary o

    Love this! 0 Reply
