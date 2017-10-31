Ojuelegba Breed! Wizkid visits those that know his story 😁

It’s always a good thing to see celebrities identifying with where they came from/grew up and Wizkid has always been one to identify with his hood, Ojuelegba.

In fact, one of his biggest songs is one where he sings about coming up from the slums of Ojuelegba.

Yesterday, the singer shared photos & videos of himself hanging out with his fans in the area. He wrote, “📍 Small London! #Home”

See photos below:

Watch the videos below:

