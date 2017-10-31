Cardi B talks Fear of Failure & Dropping out of School as she covers Rolling Stone Magazine

Cardi B is unrestrained in her interview with Rolling Stone, as she discusses everything from her relationship with Offset of Migos to her fear of being a one-hit wonder.

Cardi B released her single “Bodak Yellow” in June, and in September it took the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100.

It’s been up from there: her single was certified double platinum, she packed home a slew of awards at the BET Hip Hop Awards, and in October her man Offset proposed to her while she performed on stage.

One would expect the 25-year-old to drip confidence, however, this is not the case. She told Rolling Stone:

If you go broke and lose your career, it’s bad – and everybody is talkin’ s*** about it! At least if you lose your 9-to-5 you don’t got millions of people judging you and talking s*** while you lost your job. I got six, seven solid songs that I like, but I wonder if a month from now, I’m going to change my mind. It’s not as fun to do music. My mind doesn’t flow as free ’cause I have so much on my mind.

Cardi B has come a long way. 7 years ago she was studying at a Manhattan community college planning to become a History teacher.

She got a job at the Amish market to support herself, but had to drop out of school because she kept missing classes. She said:

It was very frustrating – you have to pay for everything. When I finally got a job at Amish Market, I had to debate, “Do I wanna go to class or do I wanna finish my shift?”

She took up stripping, a career move suggested by her Amish market boss. She told Rolling Stone: “A lot of people wonder, ‘Why would anybody want to be a dancer?’ Because there’s money!”

She thought of returning to school and eventually enrolled, but dropped out because she felt like she “was already failing. It was such a disappointment.”

She felt she was destined to do something creative, leading her to a performing arts school. She’d sing and act and write poetry, and to make her friends laugh, she’d rewrite songs, sometimes by Beyonce, and make them “waaaay sluttier.”

She became an Instagram sensation, amassing over 100,000 followers, by making playful videos about scamming men.

She met Offset by chance in New York in February. “We polish each other,” she said. “I could always ask him, ‘Do you think this is OK to do? Do you think I’m getting tricked?'”

She’s always been open about her intention to marry him, and Offset proposed to her while they performed together at a concert in Philadelphia.

Asked where she sees herself in 25 years, Cardi B said: “I see myself cursin’ at my kids.”

Read the full cover story on Rolling Stone.

Photo Credit: Rolling Stone