Jim Iyke discusses Fatherhood & His Career as an Actor on “Is This Seat Taken?”

Chinasa Anukam welcomes Nollywood veteran actor and producer Jim Iyke to this episode of “Is This Seat Taken?”

Jim Iyke opens up about the impact his mother had on his career as an actor, how her belief in him shaped the man that he is today, and how he’s been unable to fill the vacuum left by her passing.

He also shares some insight into how important it is for parents to foster friendship with their kids, his fatherhood experience, living in different countries, his age of exuberance, and lots more.

Watch: