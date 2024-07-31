Take a Deep Dive into Qing Madi’s Musical Journey on her First Date on “Is This Seat Taken?”

Connect with us

On this episode of “Is This Taken?“, Chinansa Anukam takes Qing Madi on her very first date. The conversation begins with Chinansa admiring Qing’s musical talent and courage for pursuing music at such a young age. Qing opens up about her songwriting journey, sharing memories of her childhood in Benin and contrasting it with life in Lagos.

She credits her mother for inspiring her musical path, explaining how her unwavering support fostered a belief in her artistic abilities even before she fully believed in herself. Despite describing herself as shy, Qing transforms into a confident stage presence as Qing Madi. Ballet, she reveals, has been instrumental in developing her stage performance, enhancing her flexibility and overall stagecraft.

The conversation explores Qing Madi’s music production process, her collaborations and the challenges of navigating the music industry as an eighteen-year-old.

