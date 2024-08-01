Connect with us

Watch Sinach & Da'dra Greathouse Lead Worship in "I Bow" Music Video

Take a Deep Dive into Qing Madi's Musical Journey on her First Date on "Is This Seat Taken?"

South-Sudanese Supermodel, Adut Akech Bior Announces Pregnancy in Vogue Exclusive

Your Rice & Beans Just Got Better With Joyful Cook's Local Sauce Recipe

Life Before #BBNaija: Wanni x Handi, the Energetic Twin DJs with the Ever-So-Bubbly Set

Mimii Ngulube & Josh Oyinsan Become First Black Couple to Win Love Island

Ayra Starr Shines in "Commas" Live Performance at Vevo Studio

From Humble Beginnings to Global Stardom: Josh2Funny Shares His Story on "With Chude"

Twin Fashion Flames: Check Out the Hottest Looks from BBNaija S9 Launch

Kcee Drops Upbeat Music Video for "Obalende"

Watch Sinach & Da’dra Greathouse Lead Worship in “I Bow” Music Video

Sinach has released the musical video to her latest song, “I Bow,” featuring the African-American gospel artist Da’dra Greathouse. “I Bow” is a worship song that expresses deep reverence and devotion to God. It speaks of bowing down in His holy presence and offering heartfelt worship from the depths of one’s heart.

The lyrics convey a personal relationship with God, highlighting His responsiveness, strength, and healing in times of need. The song emphasises God’s graciousness, kindness, and the refreshing nature of His presence, which satisfies the soul and brings healing. The accompanying music video captures the song’s essence as Sinach and Da’dra lead a group of worshippers in united praise and adoration.

Watch the video below:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

