Watch Sinach & Da’dra Greathouse Lead Worship in “I Bow” Music Video

Sinach has released the musical video to her latest song, “I Bow,” featuring the African-American gospel artist Da’dra Greathouse. “I Bow” is a worship song that expresses deep reverence and devotion to God. It speaks of bowing down in His holy presence and offering heartfelt worship from the depths of one’s heart.

The lyrics convey a personal relationship with God, highlighting His responsiveness, strength, and healing in times of need. The song emphasises God’s graciousness, kindness, and the refreshing nature of His presence, which satisfies the soul and brings healing. The accompanying music video captures the song’s essence as Sinach and Da’dra lead a group of worshippers in united praise and adoration.

Watch the video below: