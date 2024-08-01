Celebrating Onyeka Onwenu, the Multitalented Icon Who Harmonised Love and Resilience Through Art

In the early 90s, tuning into NTA 2 Channel 5 often meant being greeted by Onyeka Onwenu‘s “Iyogogo” bellowing out from your TV screen. With its blend of softness and raw emotion, the song envelops you in its gentle melody, reminding you that while love is beautiful, it comes with its ups and downs. When the chorus, “Iyogogo iyogogo,” comes on, you’ll likely find yourself dancing along, just like Onyeka did in the music video.

If you understand the Igbo lyrics, you might find yourself curious about what was happening at the bishop’s house that required her presence by 5. K’anyi je na nke Bishopu na 5 akuola

Elegant, graceful, and steadfast, there are many words to describe Onyeka Onwenu, but “icon” and “legend” stand out. Her talents spanned music, film, and literature; and she expressed them all with remarkable elegance and skill. Onyeka may have passed on, but her legacy lives on through her music, her memorable film roles, her activism for a better Nigeria, and her memoir that detailed her life’s journey.

In celebrating her well-lived life, here’s a rundown of what Onyeka Onwenu is remembered for: Her prominent films: “Half Of A Yellow Sun” (2013): In this adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s novel, Onyeka Onwenu played the role of Odenigbo’s (Chiwetel Ejiofor) strong-willed mother, alongside a star-studded cast including Chiwetel Ejiofor, John Gboyega, Thandie Newton, Anika Noni Rose and Genevieve Nnaji “Lionheart” (2018): Directed by Genevieve Nnaji, Onyeka portrayed Abigail Obiagu, the supportive mother of Adaeze and Obiora, and wife of Chief Ernest Obiagu. In a memorable scene, she encourages her daughter Adaeze, who is struggling with her role in the family business, saying, “Don’t slouch, sit up, be strong, it is not over until it is over. God never gives you a burden He has not equipped you to carry. Do away with the sentiments and emotions, get the job done; you have it in you, dig deep.” “God Calling“ (2018): In this religious drama, Onyeka played Mama Francis, the mother of Karibi Fubara’s character. The film also stars Zainab Balogun and Richard Mofe–Damijo. The writer and director, BB Sasore, described her Onyeka as the most pleasant woman ever. “A true ‘mother hen’, she gave the entire crew gifts on her last day. “Obara ‘M (My Blood)” (2023): Onyeka portrayed Nwakaego in this musical drama, which follows the journey of a rising music star, Oluchi. See how she performed one of her hit songs after her final scene in “Obara ‘M” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayode Kasum (@kayodekasum) Other notable films featuring Onyeka include “Iwe Ajele, “Widow’s Cot,” “Rising Moon,” “Every Single Day,” “The Trinity,” “Government House” and more.

Her first film role was in Zik Zulu Okafor’s “Nightmare,” where she played Joke, a childless woman who adopts an abandoned baby. In 2006, Onyeka won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in “Widow’s Cot” and was also nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for “Rising Moon” the same year.

Her greatest hits:

“Wait For Me“ featuring King Sunny Ade (1989): This song is one of three collaborations between Onyeka Onwenu and King Sunny Ade. It carries a powerful message advocating for responsible family planning and safe sex. The Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria endorsed the song in their public service announcements.

“One Love” (1991): Perhaps Onyeka’s most iconic song, “One Love” is a heartfelt plea for unity and peace in a world often divided by conflict and strife. Its timeless message resonates deeply with listeners.

“Iyogogo” (1984): This track explores the complexities and uncertainties of romantic relationships, reflecting on the emotional rollercoaster of love. The song’s themes of longing and confusion have made it a classic, and it was later interpolated by the popular duo P-Square in their hit “Bank Alert.”

“You and I” (1991): A soulful ballad, “You and I” celebrates a deep, enduring bond between two people. The lyrics express a profound commitment to a lifelong partnership, filled with love, unity, and mutual admiration.

