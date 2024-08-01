BN TV
Celebrating Onyeka Onwenu, the Multitalented Icon Who Harmonised Love and Resilience Through Art
In the early 90s, tuning into NTA 2 Channel 5 often meant being greeted by Onyeka Onwenu‘s “Iyogogo” bellowing out from your TV screen. With its blend of softness and raw emotion, the song envelops you in its gentle melody, reminding you that while love is beautiful, it comes with its ups and downs. When the chorus, “Iyogogo iyogogo,” comes on, you’ll likely find yourself dancing along, just like Onyeka did in the music video.
If you understand the Igbo lyrics, you might find yourself curious about what was happening at the bishop’s house that required her presence by 5. K’anyi je na nke Bishopu na 5 akuola
Elegant, graceful, and steadfast, there are many words to describe Onyeka Onwenu, but “icon” and “legend” stand out. Her talents spanned music, film, and literature; and she expressed them all with remarkable elegance and skill.
Onyeka may have passed on, but her legacy lives on through her music, her memorable film roles, her activism for a better Nigeria, and her memoir that detailed her life’s journey.
Her first film role was in Zik Zulu Okafor’s “Nightmare,” where she played Joke, a childless woman who adopts an abandoned baby. In 2006, Onyeka won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in “Widow’s Cot” and was also nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for “Rising Moon” the same year.
Her greatest hits:
“Wait For Me“ featuring King Sunny Ade (1989): This song is one of three collaborations between Onyeka Onwenu and King Sunny Ade. It carries a powerful message advocating for responsible family planning and safe sex. The Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria endorsed the song in their public service announcements.
“One Love” (1991): Perhaps Onyeka’s most iconic song, “One Love” is a heartfelt plea for unity and peace in a world often divided by conflict and strife. Its timeless message resonates deeply with listeners.
“Iyogogo” (1984): This track explores the complexities and uncertainties of romantic relationships, reflecting on the emotional rollercoaster of love. The song’s themes of longing and confusion have made it a classic, and it was later interpolated by the popular duo P-Square in their hit “Bank Alert.”
“You and I” (1991): A soulful ballad, “You and I” celebrates a deep, enduring bond between two people. The lyrics express a profound commitment to a lifelong partnership, filled with love, unity, and mutual admiration.
“Ekwe” (1984): Fusing Igbo folk music with funk, “Ekwe” serves as a call to accountability and responsibility. The traditional African drum (ekwe) symbolizes a summons or call to action, with the singer acknowledging her obligations and the expectations placed upon her.
Her other hit songs include “Bia Nulu,” “Alleluya,” “Dancing In The Sun” and others. Besides King Sunny Ade, she also collaborated with artists like Funke Akinokun, Segun Obe, Pat King, Sammie Okposo on the song “Love Is All What We Need.”
“My Father’s Daughter”
In October 2020, Onyeka Onwenu released her memoir, “My Father’s Daughter.” This riveting autobiography offers an intimate look into her life as a musician, activist, wife, mother, and politician. The book chronicles her experiences, from the deep affection of her father and the turmoil of the Nigeria-Biafra war to her career and advocacy work. It paints a vivid picture of her journey, touching on themes like feminism and family dynamics, and showcases the many facets of her remarkable life.
Rest in peace, Onyeka Onwenu.