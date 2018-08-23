Genevieve Nnaji’s ‘Lionheart’ starring Nkem Owoh, Pete Edochie & Onyeka Onwenu to Premiere at #TIFF18

Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji’s latest production ‘Lionheart’ which was shot last year, is set to have its world premiere at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

The movie follows Genevieve who plays Adaeze, a level-headed executive in her father’s bus company, Lionheart Transport. Time and again, Adaeze has proven her keen ability to make a profit and to manage the most heated situations. But when her father falls ill, both her and her rival are passed over in favour of Adaeze’s less-than-suave uncle, Godswill.

Determined to fight her way to the top, but not wanting to go against her father’s wishes, Adaeze feels like the proverbial bus has left the station without her. She must quickly shift gears, however, when her and Godswill discover that Lionheart is running on fumes, financially. Together, the unlikely duo must come together to save the company and their family name.

Sharply and comically observed, the film deals with the everyday sexism that saturates workplaces everywhere, and captures the delicate balance between honouring one’s family while finding the courage to strike out on one’s own.

Lionheart stars Nkem Owoh, Pete Edochie, Onyeka Onwenu and more, and this would be Genevieve’s directorial debut.

The festival is scheduled to take place from the 6th to the 16th of September 2018.

See more photos below:

Photo Credit: TIFF