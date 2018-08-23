BellaNaija

Atiku takes shots at Buhari over Medical Tourism

23.08.2018

Atiku Abubakar

Presidential aspirant Atiku Abubakar has fired shots at President Muhammadu Buhari over his regular trips to London for medical purposes.

Quoting a story on Twitter where Buhari was said to have taken up the medical bill of a physically challenged corps member serving in Buhari’s hometown Daura, Katsina state, Atiku said if Buhari had invested the money he spends for his medical trips in the country’s healthcare system, he wouldn’t need to pay the bills.

Atiku wrote:

I commend for paying medical bills of a blind corps member 5 months to the 2019 election, but I remind him that if he had invested the public funds he spends on his London medicals on public healthcare, he wouldn’t need to do this.

In a reaction to the post, this Twitter user shared this:

