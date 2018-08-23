2019 Presidency: Sowore challenges Buhari, Other Aspirants to a Debate | WATCH

In an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday, presidential aspirant Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC) has expressed his desire to debate President Muhammadu Buhari and other aspirants.

Omoyele is of the opinion that young and new presidential aspirants should be given the audience and the opportunity to challenge older aspirants through debate.

According to him: “I want you to be more serious, you should be bringing these presidential candidates to debate us. Buhari should be brought out. The media should force them out of their hiding. Let them come and debate the future of Nigeria.”

Omoyele is the founder of AAC, one of the new political parties recently registered by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC). In his words “Young people are here to take their country to the next level of prosperity. We want to say goodbye to poverty, incompetence and lacklustre kind of leadership that we’ve had in Nigeria,”.

Watch below: