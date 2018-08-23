Beyoncé & JAY-Z honoured with Key to the City of Columbia

BellaNaija

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin has presented the Key to the city of Columbia to Beyoncé and JAY-Z for their humanitarian and cultural contribution to the city.

The presentation followed their thrilling OTR II performance at Williams- Brice stadium.

Confirming the news, Steve Benjamin shared via Twitter:

 

