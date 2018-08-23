Beyoncé & JAY-Z honoured with Key to the City of Columbia

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin has presented the Key to the city of Columbia to Beyoncé and JAY-Z for their humanitarian and cultural contribution to the city.

The presentation followed their thrilling OTR II performance at Williams- Brice stadium.

Confirming the news, Steve Benjamin shared via Twitter:

Late night but what an incredible show at #OTRII in @ColumbiaSC ! It was wonderful to have a chance to recognize the humanitarian & cultural contributions of Mr. & Mrs. Carter. August 21st was officially “Beyoncé Knowles Carter & Shawn Carter Day” in @ColumbiaSC @Beyonce @S_C_ pic.twitter.com/EdNUNWwzty — Steve Benjamin (@SteveBenjaminSC) August 22, 2018