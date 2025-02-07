Happy 70th Birthday, Nkem Owoh! Celebrating His Iconic Songs We Still Love

Some people act. Some people sing. And then there is Nkem Owoh, Osuofia himself, the man who did both and made it look effortless. If you grew up watching Nollywood in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, chances are he gave you some of your best childhood memories. Today, as he turns 70, we are celebrating the legend who made us laugh until our stomachs hurt and gave us songs we are still singing decades later.

When you hear the name Nkem Owoh, the first thing that probably comes to mind is his impeccable comic timing. Whether he was playing a mischievous troublemaker, a hustler with questionable ideas, or a man constantly caught in the most ridiculous situations, he delivered every role with a charm that made him unforgettable. “Mr Trouble” was a classic. “Osuofia in London” was legendary. “Okada Man” was pure comedy gold. “Long John?” If you know, you know.

To honour Nkem Owoh’s incredible legacy, we are taking a nostalgic journey through his music. Below are our editor’s top picks of his unforgettable songs, tracks that still bring a smile to our faces, no matter how many years have passed.

I Go Chop Your Dollar

Olamma

Susana

Agreement

Kiss Me Quick

Know Me When I’m Poor

Barrister

Ikuku

Pam Pam Style

Marry Me

Ogbajuo Doro