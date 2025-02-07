Connect with us

Living Nollywood

Happy 70th Birthday, Nkem Owoh! Celebrating His Iconic Songs We Still Love

Living Promotions

Discover 6 Luxury Experiences Available at the Heliconia Park Lagos

BN TV Living Sports

Watch Alex Iwobi Talk Football, Family & Love on "Is This Seat Taken?"

Inspired Living Sports

Former Super Eagles Star Taye Taiwo Inducted into Olympique Marseille's Club of Legends

Living Scoop

Struggling to Keep Your Plants Alive? These Tips From a Plant Mum Will Keep Them Healthy

Living Promotions

WE OUTSIDEEE: Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Releases Their First Issue for 2025

Features Living

Is China's DeepSeek the AI Revolution People Have Been Waiting For?

Living Scoop

Napping Isn't Lazy: It's a Productivity Hack Your Body Will Thank You For

BN TV Inspired Living Scoop

After Years of Interviewing Others, Chude Jideonwo Finally Tells His Own Story on #WithChude

Living Scoop

No Gym? No Excuses! Budget-Friendly Fitness Tips You'll Actually Use

Living

Happy 70th Birthday, Nkem Owoh! Celebrating His Iconic Songs We Still Love

Celebrating Nkem Owoh on his 70th birthday, we take a look back at the legendary Nollywood star’s unforgettable songs. From the iconic ‘I Go Chop Your Dollar’ to the timeless ‘Olamma,’ these tracks continue to bring joy and laughter. Join us as we explore the music that made Nkem Owoh a household name and still has us singing along decades later.
Avatar photo

Published

11 seconds ago

 on

Some people act. Some people sing. And then there is Nkem Owoh, Osuofia himself, the man who did both and made it look effortless. If you grew up watching Nollywood in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, chances are he gave you some of your best childhood memories. Today, as he turns 70, we are celebrating the legend who made us laugh until our stomachs hurt and gave us songs we are still singing decades later.

When you hear the name Nkem Owoh, the first thing that probably comes to mind is his impeccable comic timing. Whether he was playing a mischievous troublemaker, a hustler with questionable ideas, or a man constantly caught in the most ridiculous situations, he delivered every role with a charm that made him unforgettable. “Mr Trouble” was a classic. “Osuofia in London” was legendary. “Okada Man” was pure comedy gold. “Long John?” If you know, you know.

To honour Nkem Owoh’s incredible legacy, we are taking a nostalgic journey through his music. Below are our editor’s top picks of his unforgettable songs, tracks that still bring a smile to our faces, no matter how many years have passed.

I Go Chop Your Dollar 

Olamma

Susana

Agreement

Kiss Me Quick

Know Me When I’m Poor

Barrister

Ikuku

Pam Pam Style

Marry Me

Ogbajuo Doro

 

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php