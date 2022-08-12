Watch the Trailer for “Obara ‘M (My Blood)” starring Nancy Isime, Nkem Owoh & Onyeka Onwenu

FilmOne and FilmTrybe have released the trailer for “Obara ‘M (My Blood)“, directed by Kayode Kasum and produced by Dare Olaitan.

“Obara M”, a musical film which is set theatrical debut on August 26, 2022, tells a riveting story of family, love and music is the ideal movie for the holidays.

The official synopsis reads, “After her estranged father’s death, Oluchi, an up-and-coming musician is forced to confront her true self and her past mistakes. She reconnects with her daughter who she abandoned at a young age through their love for music. However, the echoes from the past, greed and bad decisions, spring from every corner, threatening to bring them down.”

It stars Nancy Isime, Nkem Owoh, Onyeka Onwenu, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ninalowo Bolanle, Bolaji Ogunmola, Ikponmwosa Gold, Sydney Talker, Buchi, The Cavemen, Darasimi Nadi, and other Nollywood actors.

Watch the trailer below: