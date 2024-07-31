“Sonorous, Enigmatic and Enchanting” — Godwin Obaseki, Oby Ezekwesili Honour the Life of Onyeka Onwenu

One of Nigeria’s music legends Onyeka Onwenu has passed on. According to reports, the iconic singer and actress passed on Tuesday night at Reddington Hospital in Lagos after collapsing at a birthday party where she had performed. Onyeka was 72 years old.

“Love you always and forever mom ❤️ Thank you for showing and teaching me how to live this life. I know you’ll always be around me even from where you are now. Rest in Peace to My Legend, Onyeka Onwenu,” her son, Abe Ogunlede wrote in a heartfelt tribute.

Onyeka hailed from Imo State in southeastern Nigeria but was raised in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. She began her recording career while working as a TV presenter at the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) in the early 80s. Onyeka transitioned from pop to gospel music, releasing albums like “For the Love of You” (1981), “Endless Life” (1982), and “In the Morning Light” (1984) under EMI and Polygram. Her popular singles include “Masterplan” and “One Love.” She later collaborated with Sunny Ade on the album “Dancing in the Sun” (1988), featuring hit tracks like “Madawolohun.” Before her full transition to gospel music, she released her self-titled album “Onyeka” in 1991, which included the hit track “Iyogogo.”

Until her passing, Onyeka was a multifaceted and multitalented artist. She was a singer, songwriter, actor, politician, human rights and social activist, journalist and a former X Factor judge.

Tributes from, politicians, musicians and celebrities have begun pouring in for the legendary artist:

Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo State,

I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of one of Nigeria’s most versatile music exports, Dr. Onyeka Onwenu. Onwenu was a gift to her generation. Sonorous, enigmatic, and enchanting, hers was a gift well deserving.

Charly Boy

Kai!!! Ada Mazi. The nation mourns the loss of this iconic figure, whose impact transcended the entertainment industry.

Onwenu’s death follows the recent passings of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, marking a period of profound loss for the Southeast region of Nigeria. Onwenu’s legacy as a cherished talent and tireless advocate will continue to inspire future generations. Oh! My sister,

Rest In Peace

Oby Ezekwesili

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Rita Edochie

This world is really not our home. The death of the icon Onyeka Onwenu came to me as a great shock. She was a great daughter of Igbo land and Nigeria by extension. A great entertainer and very outspoken when it comes to national issues, she will be missed by any well thinking Nigerian. She tried in her little way to revolutionise the country with the lyrics of her songs, always preaching love and togetherness. Onyeka Onwenu came to the limelight in the early eighties with her song “One love put us together”, and many others. A television news presenter and a nationalist. Her contributions to the development of Nigeria shall always be remembered. May her soul rest in peace.

Femi Kuti

Daddy Showkey

