Music
10 Songs that Perfectly Sampled African Music Legends
Nigerian music has come a long way and has evolved over the years, with many popular songs influenced by the music of the past. Sampling is a significant aspect of Nigerian music that allows artists to create new and exciting music by taking beats from previously released songs and reworking them.
Some songs borrow rhythms from other works and infuse new lyrics into them, creating unique sounds. Other times, artists openly acknowledge the sampling in their songs, as seen in Olamide‘s “Anifowose,” or feature the original artist on the new song, like Phyno and P-Square.
For example, Burna Boy‘s “Last Last” is a great example of how an artist can use a beat from another song and make it their own. Flavour‘s “Nwa Baby” was sampled from Cardinal Rex Jim Lawson‘s “Sawale,” infusing a groovy highlife beat with Flavour’s melodious vocals. Similarly, Simi‘s “Aimasiko” was sampled from Chief Ebenezer Obey‘s “Aimasiko Lo N Damu Eda,” with Simi adding her soulful twist to the classic beat.
Check out these popular Nigerian songs and their original samples to appreciate the unique sounds that have emerged from the art of sampling.