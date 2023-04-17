Connect with us

Music

ICYMI: Here Are Highlights From Burna Boy’s Electrifying Coachella 2023 Performance

Music

Bayanni links up With Jason Derulo for “Ta Ta Ta” Remix

Music

New Music: UAX — Evergreen

Music

New Music + Video: Douye Ajeh feat. Todd Dulaney — Awamaridi (Unsearchable God)

Music

Mercy Chinwo Drops New EP “Elevated”

Music

New Music: Victor AD — Normal

Music

New Music: Omawumi feat. Yemi Alade — Love You Well

BN TV Music

Odumodublvck talks Recording “Declan Rice,” His Many Aliases & Love on “Is This Seat Taken?”

Music

New Video: Tiwa Savage feat. Ayra Starr & Young Jonn — Stamina

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Here’s the Johnny Drille & Tomi Ojo Exchange that’s Got Twitter Buzzing

Music

ICYMI: Here Are Highlights From Burna Boy’s Electrifying Coachella 2023 Performance

Avatar photo

Published

5 mins ago

 on


Talented Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy took his global sound and his Grammy award winning music to the Coachella stage last weekend.

The “Ye” crooner first graced the Coachella stage in 2019 and since that last performance he has gone on to drop his globally successful “Twice As Tall” and “Love, Damini” albums.

Backed by a full band, Burna Boy performed songs from his repertoire of hits. He opened with “Science”, a song from “Love, Damini” and then powered through songs from his “African Giant” album released in 2019. The fans were also able to enjoy his performances of “Ye” “Last Last”, “Anybody” and in trademark Burna Boy style, the fans were fully involved and singing their hearts out to the chorus of these songs.

Burna Boy’s stage presence, energetic performance, harmony with his band and impeccable connection with the crowd were all on display.

A masterful performance from an artiste that’s become a master of his craft.

Watch:

@cokobar.com Burnaboy’s entrance at Coachella last night. #burnaboy #africangiant #afrobeats #music #festival #coachella #fyp #foryou #foryourpage #viralvideo #viraltiktok #liveperformance ♬ original sound – Cokobar

@cokobar.com Taking it back to Burnaboy performing #kilometre at #coachella #burnaboy #africangiant #afrobeats #odogwu #music #festival #fyp #foryou #foryourpage #viralvideo #viraltiktok #liveperformance #concert ♬ original sound – Cokobar

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cokobar™ (@cokobarcom)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cokobar™ (@cokobarcom)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: The Passion of Christ & The Philosophy of The Pharisees

Gideon Chukuemeka: The Story of Eko Politics and Why “Gangs of Lagos” Wins

#SurvivingTerdoo – What Does The Law Say?

Dr. Ukandu Rightway: Presbyopia is Not From Your Village People

Smart Emmanuel: The Perfect Ways to Achieve Your Marketing Goal
css.php