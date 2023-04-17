ICYMI: Here Are Highlights From Burna Boy’s Electrifying Coachella 2023 Performance



Talented Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy took his global sound and his Grammy award winning music to the Coachella stage last weekend.

The “Ye” crooner first graced the Coachella stage in 2019 and since that last performance he has gone on to drop his globally successful “Twice As Tall” and “Love, Damini” albums.

Backed by a full band, Burna Boy performed songs from his repertoire of hits. He opened with “Science”, a song from “Love, Damini” and then powered through songs from his “African Giant” album released in 2019. The fans were also able to enjoy his performances of “Ye” “Last Last”, “Anybody” and in trademark Burna Boy style, the fans were fully involved and singing their hearts out to the chorus of these songs.

Burna Boy’s stage presence, energetic performance, harmony with his band and impeccable connection with the crowd were all on display.

A masterful performance from an artiste that’s become a master of his craft.

Watch:

I watched @burnaboy display class at Coachella yesterday. 🙌🏽🙌🏽🤍🐘 pic.twitter.com/jaknctQZOF — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN. 🐘 (@DONJAZZY) April 15, 2023

“I didn’t come here to play no games today, I came here to turn the fuck up!!!” – Burna Boy, Coachella 2023 🦍❤️ pic.twitter.com/jDxs6KoBp6 — Trin Bean 💋 (@ItsTrinBean) April 15, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cokobar™ (@cokobarcom)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cokobar™ (@cokobarcom)

Like To Party – Burna Boy 🦍❤️ pic.twitter.com/yOqF6DajxN — Trin Bean 💋 (@ItsTrinBean) April 15, 2023