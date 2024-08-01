Watch Bien, Adekunle Gold & ShineTTW in “Wahala” Music Video

Kenya Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Bien has dropped the music video for his track, “Wahala” featuring Nigerian artists Adekunle Gold and ShineTTW. “Wahala” is from Bien’s recently released deluxe album “Alusha Why Are You Topless?”

“Wahala” is a song about the allure and challenges of a captivating woman. The lyrics express admiration for the woman’s beauty and dance moves, while also acknowledging the potential complications (wahala) that come with being attracted to someone so desirable.

