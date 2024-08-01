Connect with us

Music

Watch Bien, Adekunle Gold & ShineTTW in "Wahala" Music Video

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Celebrating Onyeka Onwenu, the Multitalented Icon Who Harmonised Love and Resilience Through Art

BN TV Music

Watch Sinach & Da'dra Greathouse Lead Worship in "I Bow" Music Video

BN TV Music

Take a Deep Dive into Qing Madi's Musical Journey on her First Date on "Is This Seat Taken?"

Music Scoop

“Sonorous, Enigmatic and Enchanting” — Godwin Obaseki, Oby Ezekwesili Honour the Life of Onyeka Onwenu

BN TV Music

Ayra Starr Shines in "Commas" Live Performance at Vevo Studio

BN TV Music

Kcee Drops Upbeat Music Video for "Obalende"

BN TV Music

Watch Seyi Vibez Live the Good Life in "Santorini" Video

Music

New Music: Brillsta – “Ebeano”

Music

New EP: DChamp – "Afrobeats Welcome to DC"

Music

Watch Bien, Adekunle Gold & ShineTTW in “Wahala” Music Video

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Kenya Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Bien has dropped the music video for his track, “Wahala” featuring Nigerian artists Adekunle Gold and ShineTTW. “Wahala” is from Bien’s recently released deluxe album “Alusha Why Are You Topless?

“Wahala” is a song about the allure and challenges of a captivating woman. The lyrics express admiration for the woman’s beauty and dance moves, while also acknowledging the potential complications (wahala) that come with being attracted to someone so desirable.

Check out the music video below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Adesewa Olofinko: The Influence of Pan-African Women Organisation in Shaping Africa’s Narrative

Pemi Aguda, Samuel Kolawole, Uche Okonkwo & Others Shortlisted for The 2024 Caine Prize for African Writing

Temitope Senbanjo on How She Built Solid Relationships in Today’s “Work & Life in Dubai”

Smart Emmanuel: How to Navigate Distractions in the Digital Age

Mfonobong Inyang: David’s Divine Leadership versus Saul’s Ceremonial Rule
css.php