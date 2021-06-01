Connect with us

News

Read President Buhari’s Statement on the Security Situation in Nigeria

Living News Promotions

Today is World Milk Day! Bord Bia has interesting campaigns around Africa

Career News Promotions

Nigerian Bottling Company Mentors Youth on Entrepreneurship, Financial Literacy & Life Skills at UNILAG

News

World No Tobacco Day: Take the Pledge to Quit Tobacco Use With Millions Around the World | #CommitToQuit

News

Kaduna State Government Has Confirmed the Release of 14 Abducted Greenfield University Students

News

This Is How USAID Encourages Reading Habits Among Early Grade Learners in Adamawa and Gombe State

News

Major-General Farouk Yahaya appointed as the New Chief of Army Staff

News Scoop

Ooni of Ife Declares the 2021 Royal Young Leadership Forum Open

Inspired News

Njideka Udochi Receives Major Award for Covid-19 Community Engagement & Response in the USA👏

News

The House of Representatives is Considering Phasing Out NYSC

News

Read President Buhari’s Statement on the Security Situation in Nigeria

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Following the recent attacks on police stations and INEC offices in the country, Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has released a statement on the security situation of Nigeria.

According to the statement shared on President Buhari’s official account, “whoever wants the destruction of the system will soon have the shock of their lives” because they’ve been given “enough time”.

“I have assured INEC that we will make available to them everything they need to operate efficiently so that no one will say we don’t want to go, or that we want a third term,” the statement added.

“In the area of security, we have changed the Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General, and we are demanding that they rise fully to the challenges confronting us.”

In conclusion, the president stated, “many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War.”

He further assured Nigerians that “those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”

Read the full statement below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Buife Nomeh: 5 Essential Training Employees in SMEs Need

Mfonobong Inyang: Powerful Life Lessons about Children from “Queen of Katwe”

Dr. Azibanigha Scott: We Can Reduce Obstetric Fistula in Our Society by Ending Child Marriage

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Adefolake Adekola: The Pros and Cons of Genetically Modifying Crops
Advertisement
css.php