Read President Buhari’s Statement on the Security Situation in Nigeria

Following the recent attacks on police stations and INEC offices in the country, Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has released a statement on the security situation of Nigeria.

According to the statement shared on President Buhari’s official account, “whoever wants the destruction of the system will soon have the shock of their lives” because they’ve been given “enough time”.

“I have assured INEC that we will make available to them everything they need to operate efficiently so that no one will say we don’t want to go, or that we want a third term,” the statement added.

“In the area of security, we have changed the Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General, and we are demanding that they rise fully to the challenges confronting us.”

In conclusion, the president stated, “many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War.”

He further assured Nigerians that “those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”

