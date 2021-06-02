You Should See this Episode of “Rubbin’ Minds” featuring Waje & Ubi Franklin

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

In this episode of “Rubbin’ Minds“, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has a conversation with a member of President Buhari‘s Media Team, Johannes Wojuola on the President’s six years scorecard.

Ebuka also has a chat with singer Waje and Ubi Franklin about fame and single parenthood. Waje talks about being a coach on “The Voice Nigeria“, her most recent EP “Heart Season” and making music.

The singer opens up about the time she wanted to quit music, saying she was “in my feelings”.

On balancing parenthood and being a music diva, she replies:

Still having the job or paying attention to the job is… shout out to my mom. Because when I had Emerald, she didn’t stay with me until she was 13. So my mum just helped me with the foundation and that’s me being honest.

Watch the conversations below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

