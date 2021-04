Music sensation, Waje has served up a new EP titled “Heart Season“.

The 5-track EP includes songs like “Hold My Hands,” “Bottom Line,” “Call on Me,” “Last Time” and “Naked“.

About her “special gift to you,” Waje says,

Heart Season is a 5 track story-based EP that Sometimes it’s full of joy and over the moon and other times, it is hurt, betrayed, scarred or broken but above all, still beautiful.

Listen to the EP below: