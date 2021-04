Following the 2019 release of “Gemini” and his “True Love” feature on Wizkid‘s “Made In Lagos” album, Tay Iwar comes through with a new EP titled “Love & Isolation“.

The 5 track extended playlist features Aṣa on “Yoga,” Xenia Manasseh on “Stones” and Lou Val and Insightful on “Feel“.

Listen to the EP below: