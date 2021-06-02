Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Pens Write Up about “Questioning Convention” to Honour Her Mum

Connect with us

Published

2 mins ago

 on

In an emotional post on her Instagram page, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie penned a tribute to “publicly honour the rare and wonderful woman I called my mother.”

In the caption, Chimamanda narrated the reason she wanted both her mom and dad to walk her down the aisle, and also why she decided that her first dance would be with her mother.

She says she shared the post with hopes to “inspire any young women (and men) out there who are questioning any kind of convention.⁣”

The multiple-award-winning author lost her mumGrace Ifeoma Adichie, months after losing her dad.

Read Chimamanda’s tribute below:

I have always felt that western wedding traditions sideline the mother of the bride — the father walks the bride down the aisle, the father has the first dance with the bride, often the father gives a speech while the mother doesn’t. ⁣

Our wedding, many years ago, was small and lovely, just as we wanted it. I asked family and friends not to post any photos publicly. I wanted privacy. But my need for privacy is now superceded by my desire to publicly honour the rare and wonderful woman I called my mother. And I hope this perhaps inspires any young women (and men) out there who are questioning any kind of convention.⁣

Before the wedding, I decided that both my parents would walk me down the aisle. And I decided that my first dance would be with my mother. My father, who I often teasingly called DOS for “Defender of Spouse,” was very supportive. He wasn’t much of a dancer – I inherited his unrhythmic genes – but my mother was. And my mother’s joy on that day was a gorgeous glowing thing.⁣

Convention is something made up by somebody and then repeated by others. If convention feels wrong for you, if your skin bristles and your spirit stalls at the thought of doing something “the way it is done,” then stop and act.⁣

We can make changes. We can try and craft small slices of the life we want. ⁣

We can unmake conventionC to make things more just, more complete, more beautiful.⁣

Not everyone will be happy with you, because it is human nature to try and conserve things as they are, but your spirit will feel full, and there is nothing more meaningful than knowing you have been true to yourself.

Photo Credit: @chimamanda_adichie

