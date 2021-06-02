Connect with us

Living Scoop

Malala Covers British Vogue's July Issue | Read the Exclusive Interview

Living News Promotions

Today is World Milk Day! Bord Bia has interesting campaigns around Africa

BN TV Living

You'll Love Chef Chi's Baileys Chocolate Cake Recipe

Living

Food Critic Live: Every Kitchen Needs these 4 Basic Tools

Living

Amanda Iheme highlights the Importance of Therapy in the Latest Episode of Our Tweet Chat | #BNAsksAmanda

Living

Takeaways from MANI's Twitter Spaces Discussion on "Nigeria's Lunacy Act"

BN TV Living

You've Got to Add Sisi Jemimah's Asun Fried Rice to Your Meal Plan

Living Scoop

“The State of Mental Health in Nigeria” from the Point of view of a Psychotherapist | #BNAsksDrWande

BN TV Living

Let Chef Chi Show You How to Make Chicken Pasta in Tomato Sauce

BN TV Living

Let Sisi Yemmie Show You How to Make Pounded Yam without 'Pounding'

Living

Malala Covers British Vogue’s July Issue | Read the Exclusive Interview

Published

4 hours ago

 on

On the cover of British Vogue’s July issue is the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner in history, Malala.

For almost 13 years, ever since she began campaigning for girls’ rights in Pakistan as an 11-year-old, this has been Malala’s message to the world.

Read excerpts from the interview, centred on “The Extraordinary Life Of Malala”:

On where she sees herself in 10 years’ time:

This is a question I have for myself every night. Lying awake in bed for hours thinking, ‘What am I going to do next? Where do I live next? Should I continue to live in the UK, or should I move to Pakistan, or another country?

The second question is, who should I be living with? Should I live on my own? Should I live with my parents? I’m currently with my parents, and my parents love me, and Asian parents especially, they want their kids to be with them forever.

About her headscarf:

I wear it more when I’m outside and in public. At home, it’s fine. If I’m with friends, it’s fine. It’s a cultural symbol for us Pashtuns, so it represents where I come from. And Muslim girls or Pashtun girls or Pakistani girls, when we follow our traditional dress, we’re considered to be oppressed, or voiceless, or living under patriarchy.

I want to tell everyone that you can have your own voice within your culture, and you can have equality in your culture.

On her forthcoming programmes:

I want these shows to be entertaining and the sort of thing I would watch. If I don’t laugh at them or enjoy them, I won’t put them on-screen

Describing Malala, Apple CEO Tim Cook says,

I don’t think there’s anyone quite like her. She’s an original. She has a lifetime of experience in 23 years,” says Cook. “She has the story of her life, all of her accomplishments, and she’s focused on making a difference in the world.

She has a North Star, which always impresses me about people. And despite all of this success, she’s humble and really down to earth and just a joy to spend time with. She’s amazing.

Read the complete article on Vogue.

Photo Credit: Vogue.

Related Topics:

Lee Ada'Eze is a content writer at BellaNaija. A seamless raconteur who tells stories through different media from content, ghost and screenwriting to acting and creative directing. She is also skilled in email marketing. When she's not working, she's probably in her head, listening to good music, watching a movie or having a fulfilling time out. Lee is very passionate about self-awareness and helping everyone around her know their self-worth. Unpredictable and reserved; a beautiful blend of multiple personalities. You can reach Lee directly on: Instagram/Twitter - @leeadaeze & [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

BN Hot Topic: Are You a Blunt Person or You’re Just Emotionally Unintelligent?

Satira Osemudiamen: The Line Between Discipline and Abuse

Your Better Self with Akanna: Don’t be Easily Swayed by Circuses and Bread

Buife Nomeh: 5 Essential Training Employees in SMEs Need

Mfonobong Inyang: Powerful Life Lessons about Children from “Queen of Katwe”
Advertisement
css.php