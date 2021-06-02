Tolani Baj detailed Her Journey After #BBNaija in the Latest Episode of Our Tweet Chat | #BNAsksTolani

In the first episode of our #BNAsks series for the month of June, we spoke with reality star and content creator Tolani Baj on her journey and significant changes since leaving the #BBNaija house, the reunion process and her plans for the future.

Read everything she shared:

***

Hi Tolanibaj, How are you doing today?

Well hello, BellaNaija. I’m great. Enjoying my vacation.

It’s almost a year since you entered the BBNaija house. How has the journey been so far?

The journey has been thrilling. Ups and downs here and there but for the most part, I achieved what I wanted from the show. A platform and having a solid brand.

What is that significant thing that changed in your life after you left Biggie’s house?

I love this question. There are a few major changes but the most significant one is “financial stability”. God is good.

What’s a day like in the life of Tolanibaj?

Hmm. I don’t have a daily routine or schedule but 8/10 you’ll find me at home creating content. *whispers* or you’ll find me at home dancing to music.

Talking about dancing and music, what would be a good theme song for your life?

Burna Boy ft Wizkid – “Jahs love Is True“

We asked your fans if they’ve got questions for you, and they sent in a lot, like a lot. So here you go:

How do you stay grounded amidst all the frenzy on social media?

Honestly, it’s by the power of God and the block button. I block overly opinionated, entitled and negative people on social media. The list gets longer by the day. I take days off twitter sometimes too.

They said we should ask you when they will be getting more vlogs from your YouTube channel?

Vlogs will be back soon! I haven’t completely abandoned my YouTube family guys. I’m just wearing a-lot of hats right now.

How was the whole reunion process for you? Getting to see all the HMs again, those who you’re good with and those who you don’t vibe with?

The reunion was one for the books. Stay tuned.

Are we going to be seeing you on screen again? Like acting, hosting, or even going for other international reality TV shows?

I recently started re-creating Nollywood skits and during this process, I discovered that I can act. I’m definitely going to explore acting and a few other things that I can’t discuss publicly. Tolani Baj is full of surprises.

A fan said; “ I know you’re actively into music because you’re an A&R extraordinaire, so who are your Top 5 artists you really want to work with?” I’m curious about their creative process. I’d like to work with these artists below: Wizkid

Burnaboy

Kizz Daniel

Bella Shmurda

Amaarae

For our last question; Erica Nlewedim is asking, “W hy are you so fine”?