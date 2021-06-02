You Can Be One of TEN Lucky Women to Raid Seyi Shay’s Closet!

How many times have you wished you had access to your favourite celebrity’s wardrobe when you scroll through pictures of them? I bet it happens rather quite often, if not every time! This month, Seyi Shay is giving 10 amazing women a chance to raid her closet! They will have access to her remarkable outfits worn for different occasions and events.

How awesome is that!

The amazing outfits which will be up for grabs are clothes that have been significant in the course of her career so far such as memorable costumes worn for her concerts, appearances and even auditions. Each outfit has a story around it and there will be opportunity to hear the story firsthand.

Seyi Shay is on a journey to empowering young women by creating a safe space for them. She has decided to host a closet raid to further connect with these women and inspire them to aim for higher in all aspects of life.

You can be part of the 10 lucky women to participate in the closet raid and also get the opportunity to share and connect with Seyi Shay!

To participate, all you simply need to do is make a video of yourself dancing or singing along to Pempe, Seyi Shay’s latest hit featuring Yemi Alade. Upload the video and tag Seyi Shay on Instagram or Twitter. Also use the hashtags #Pempe and #BIGGIRL. Participants with the highest engagement win! All the best!